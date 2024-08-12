Aspiriant LLC Acquires 105,292 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 10.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $252,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,066,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 675.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 699,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after purchasing an additional 609,238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 294,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 468,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,516. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $93.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

