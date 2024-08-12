Aspiriant LLC Has $223.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $223,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $536.22. 4,646,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,643. The company has a market capitalization of $462.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $546.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.27.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

