Aspiriant LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned 1.24% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $25,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,989 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,791 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,490,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,083,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter.

AOR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 109,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $57.65.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

