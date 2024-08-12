Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $441,651,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.62. 20,310,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,769,449. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

