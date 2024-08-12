Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Up 286.6% in July

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a growth of 286.6% from the July 15th total of 29,900 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asset Entities Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 23,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 8.38. Asset Entities has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.30.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities ( NASDAQ:ASST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 153.10% and a negative net margin of 1,538.71%.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

