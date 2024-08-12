Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up about 6.1% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.94. 1,312,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,024. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $182.53. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Wedbush raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

