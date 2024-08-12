Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $204.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.60.

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Assurant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIZ

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,194,000 after buying an additional 139,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Assurant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,159,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $108,253,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 20.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 566,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after acquiring an additional 96,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $177.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 12 month low of $136.15 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.