Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATHM. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE ATHM opened at $22.83 on Friday. Autohome has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

