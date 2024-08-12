Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.38 EPS

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.38), Zacks reports.
Avenue Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of ATXI stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,814. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $78.75.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avenue Therapeutics
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.