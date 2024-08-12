Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.38 EPS

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.38), Zacks reports.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATXI stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,814. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $78.75.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.