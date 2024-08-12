Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

RNA stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. Equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,950.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,478 shares of company stock worth $17,491,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 28.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 40,913 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $15,417,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 18.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.