Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Gap Down to $65.12

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.12, but opened at $63.64. Axos Financial shares last traded at $63.86, with a volume of 99,564 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AX

Axos Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 816.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.