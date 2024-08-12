B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VVI. StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.09. 60,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Viad has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.00 million, a PE ratio of -84.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viad will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 63.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

