B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.28% from the stock’s previous close.

NVAX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Novavax Price Performance

NVAX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.90. 2,210,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,334,799. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Novavax by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 23.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Novavax by 500.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Novavax by 214.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

