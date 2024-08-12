Baby Doge Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $162.11 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $162.11 million and $3.57 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001463 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002100 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $3,540,637.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

