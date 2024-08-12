Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.62. Approximately 214,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 719,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of C$751.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.81.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.