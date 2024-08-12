Ballast Inc. Acquires 5,318 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.45. 21,134,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,705,348. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of -475.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

