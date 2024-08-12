Ballast Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.6% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VO traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.52. 743,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,708. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $254.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

