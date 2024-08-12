Ballast Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after buying an additional 3,387,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,783 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.51. 1,203,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,135. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $92.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

