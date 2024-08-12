Ballast Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,564 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

