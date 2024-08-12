Ballast Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,277,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,640,785. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

