Ballast Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,181. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

