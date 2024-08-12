Ballast Inc. Has $12.32 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,390 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ballast Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the period. Cornell University bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,653. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $82.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

