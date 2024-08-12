Ballast Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.52 and a 200-day moving average of $215.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

