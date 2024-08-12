Ballast Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.38. 5,538,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,933. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $229.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

