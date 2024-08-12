Ballast Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ballast Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $162.74. 1,296,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

