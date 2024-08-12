Bancor Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market capitalization of $60.75 million and $3.28 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010629 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.16 or 0.98134818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012160 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Bancor

BNT is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 125,473,901 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 125,473,904.11325365. The last known price of Bancor is 0.4693587 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 417 active market(s) with $3,160,932.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.