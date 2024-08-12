Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.14 and last traded at $38.23. 8,675,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 39,416,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $297.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock worth $2,403,801,723 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,502,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 69,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 90,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

