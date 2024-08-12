Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $60.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.

BOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,952,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.