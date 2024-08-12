Beam Global (BEEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $5.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.93. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

BEEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised Beam Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

