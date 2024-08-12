Benchmark Cuts E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Price Target to $11.00

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Benchmark from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 423.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 937,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,113. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $573.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210,673 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

