Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,235,605,000 after buying an additional 117,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,843,848,000 after purchasing an additional 156,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,715,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,909,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $596.18. The company had a trading volume of 963,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,510. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.18. The stock has a market cap of $227.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $622.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

