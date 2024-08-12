Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,218 shares of company stock valued at $60,687,405. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $633.94. 1,980,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

