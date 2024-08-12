BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.63.

BMRN stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $8,950,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,790,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,178,000 after purchasing an additional 289,953 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

