Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Shares of BITF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,935,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,699,570. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $933.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.68.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Bitfarms by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,647 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 37.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,163,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,895 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 51.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 885,217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

