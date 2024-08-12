BitTorrent-New Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $723.60 million and approximately $22.46 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001533 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000074 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $17,791,578.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.