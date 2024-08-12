BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.22

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 45096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
