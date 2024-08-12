BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.22

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 45096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

