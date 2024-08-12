Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $26.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.04.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
