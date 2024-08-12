Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Report on BEI.UN
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.