Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

BEI.UN opened at C$79.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.58. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$63.09 and a 52-week high of C$80.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

