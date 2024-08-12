Boku (LON:BOKU) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

Boku Price Performance

BOKU stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 167.50 ($2.14). The company had a trading volume of 29,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,154. Boku has a 1 year low of GBX 132 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 178.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.45. The company has a market cap of £506.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5,583.33 and a beta of -0.07.

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

