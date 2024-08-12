Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.03

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 64571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Brenntag Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brenntag SE will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

