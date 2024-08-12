Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWBBP remained flat at $18.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

