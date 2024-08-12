British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,314. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

