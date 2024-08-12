Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 7,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

