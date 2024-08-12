Brokerages Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Target Price at $125.40

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $100.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.