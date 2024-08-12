Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 963,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,624. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

