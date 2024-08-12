Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 963,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,624. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.
Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What is a Dividend King?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.