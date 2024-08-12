Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Insider Brookfield Corporation Buys 9,700 Shares

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) insider Brookfield Corporation bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.42 per share, with a total value of C$256,274.00.

Brookfield Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Brookfield Corporation acquired 1,871 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.91 per share, with a total value of C$37,251.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Brookfield Corporation acquired 12,500 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Brookfield Corporation bought 334 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.99 per share, with a total value of C$6,675.52.

On Friday, July 5th, Brookfield Corporation purchased 3,591 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,948.72.

On Friday, June 28th, Brookfield Corporation acquired 1,911 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.93 per share, with a total value of C$36,167.01.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.54. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of C$16.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

