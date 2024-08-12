BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.50), Zacks reports. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 1.6 %

BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a P/E ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

