BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.50), Zacks reports. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.
BRT Apartments Stock Down 1.6 %
BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a P/E ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRT
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BRT Apartments
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.