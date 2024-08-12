Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMBL. BTIG Research cut Bumble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bumble from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bumble from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.91.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $754.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 46.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 20.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at $324,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

