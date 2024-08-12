Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) vs. National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Critical Review

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services -1.10% 13.11% 1.09% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and National Australia Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 National Australia Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Burke & Herbert Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.94%. Given Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burke & Herbert Financial Services is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and National Australia Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $149.19 million 6.01 $22.69 million $8.15 7.41 National Australia Bank $33.43 billion 2.19 $4.94 billion N/A N/A

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Burke & Herbert Financial Services.

Summary

National Australia Bank beats Burke & Herbert Financial Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans, such as commercial real estate, single family residential, owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential mortgage, acquisition, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and consumer non-real estate and other loans. In addition, it offers treasury and cash management services; and online and mobile banking, and wealth and trust services. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. It accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, cash maximiser, farm management, community free saver, statutory trust, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. In addition, the company provides home loans, personal loans, and business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. Further, it offers insurance products consisting of home and content, landlord, travel, car, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Additionally, the company provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

