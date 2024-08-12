Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.040–0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.7 million. Cambium Networks also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.190–0.140 EPS.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. The business had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMBM

About Cambium Networks

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.